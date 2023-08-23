2024 KTM 390 Duke unveiled
All you need to know
Aug 23, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
KTM has unveiled the 2024 390 Duke, which gets updates to its platform, engine, electronics, and hardware.
The 2024 KTM 390 Duke looks sharper than ever and gets tank shrouds that extent beyond the front forks.
Although KTM has retained the trellis frame, the rear subframe is an aluminium unit, similar to the larger Dukes.
The headlight is redesigned as well, with new DRLs.
Speaking of equipment, the 390 Duke gets USD adjustable forks, an underbelly exhaust, an offset rear shock, and dual disc brakes.
The 390 Duke retains the 17-inch wheels, but features a new design and is lighter.
Instrumentation also sees an upgrade with a new 5-inch TFT screen and new switch gear.
The updated electronics include lean sensitive ABS, traction control, and launch control.
Speaking about the engine, the new 390 Duke gets a larger 399cc engine that makes 44bhp and 39Nm of torque.
The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and gets three riding modes -- Rain, Street, and Track.
The 2024 390 Duke will be available in two colours: Orange and Blue.
The updated 390 Duke is expected to be launched later this year and one can expect a bump in price as well.
