2024 Volkswagen Tiguan officially teased
Jun 21, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Volkswagen has officially teased the 2024 Tiguan crossover, which will get many segment firsts.
The crossover will get Matrix LED headlights, along with adaptive suspension.
Powering the car will be four engine options: A plug-in hybrid, a turbo diesel, turbo petrol, and a mild hybrid.
The current-gen Volkswagen Tiguan is offered with a sole 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 187bhp and 320Nm of torque.
The interior also gets a makeover based on customer feedback. It now gets a large infotainment system and a digital cockpit.
Which is a big step-up from the current-generation's Tiguan.
Scheduled to be launched in 2024, expect the new Tiguan to carry a premium over the current model, which is on sale for Rs 34,69 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.
