New top-spec Subaru BRZ tS made its Global Debut at Subiefest California

Jul 25, 2023

Arun Prakash

It gets new STI-tuned high-performance suspension setup comprising front and rear Hitachi® dampers

18-inch spoke alloy wheels shod with Michelin Pilot® Sport 4Michelin Pilot® Sport tyres

Gets high-performance Brembo braking system

Gets 'tS' badging to differentiate itself from the rest of the BRZ range. 

all-black cabin with blue inserts

Gets a 2.4L naturally aspirated boxer petrol engine

Gets a 6-speed manual transmission

7-inch digital instrument console

Metallic pedals with rubber inserts

