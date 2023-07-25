New top-spec Subaru BRZ tS made its Global Debut at Subiefest California
Jul 25, 2023
Arun Prakash
It gets new STI-tuned high-performance suspension setup comprising f
ront and rear Hitachi® dampers
8-inch spoke alloy wheels shod with
Michelin Pilot® Sport 4Michelin Pilot® Sport tyres
Gets
high-performance Brembo braking system
Gets 'tS' badging to differentiate itself from the rest of the BRZ range.
all-black cabin with blue inserts
Gets a 2.4L naturally aspirated boxer petrol engine
Gets a 6-speed manual transmission
7-inch digital instrument console
Metallic pedals with rubber inserts
