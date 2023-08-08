2024 Nissan Z Nismo unveiled globablly

Arun Prakash

The NISMO variant builds on the capabilities of the Z Sport and Performance variants

Gets a new front fascia featuring a restyled grille opening with the thinnest honeycomb mesh.

Gets gloss-black 19-inch Rays wheels.

A new steering wheel features leather and Alcantara trim, with a sporty, racing-inspired red accent mark

Engine start/stop and drive mode selection buttons are anodized red.

Fully digital TFT meter display feature a red outline around the tachometer and a NISMO logo

Powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 motor that makes 420 bhp and 521 Nm of peak torque.

Chassis stiffened with increase torsional rigidity by 2.5%.

Not likely to launch in India anytime soon.

