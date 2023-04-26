2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class - All Details
Apr 26, 2023
Arushi Rawat
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch is scheduled to take place next year
The upcoming E-Class will be based on a modified Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, which is lighter and more rigid than the fifth-gen car.
The new E-Class will also be larger than the outgoing model, offering more interior space.
The new sedan gets a larger grille with an optional choice to illuminate it.
Inside, the new E-Class gets a completely reworked cabin with better comfort and upmarket materials.
Mercedes wants the new E-Class to grow into a more premium offering than ever before.
