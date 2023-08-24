2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Triumph Speed 400
Spec comparison
Aug 24, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The 400cc motorcycle segment is gaining popularity, as the Harley-Davidson X440 was launched at Rs 2.29 lakh.
Following the X440, Bajaj-Triumph launched the Speed 400 at a jaw-dropping price of Rs 2.33 lakh.
At the same time, KTM has upped the game with its offering, the 390 Duke.
The 2024 KTM 390 Duke has undergone major cosmetic and mechanical changes.
2024 KTM 390 Duke
All you need to know
The upcoming 390 Duke's design is sharper than ever with new styling and equipment updates.
The 390 Duke gets a new instrument cluster, adjustable USD forks, offset rear shock, new switch gear, and updated electronics with launch control.
The biggest update is the engine, which is now 399cc and makes 44bhp and 39Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter.
On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 is an all-new motorcycle with slightly retro looks, but focused on being a streetbike.
The Triumph Speed 400 is powered by a 398cc engine that makes 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque with a six-speed gearbox.
The Speed 400 gets ABS and traction control, while the KTM gets lean sensitive ABS, three ride modes, and more.
So which one should you buy -- The 2024 KTM 390 Duke or the Triumph Speed 400?
