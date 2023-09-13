2024 KTM 390 Duke Vs Triumph Speed 400 comparison
Sep 13, 2023
Arun Prakash
Speed 400
is narrower and shorter than the KTM but offers a longer wheelbase of 1377 mm as compared to 1357 mm offered by the latter.
Duke 390 is significantly lighter than Speed 400 at 168.3 kg as compared to 176 kg of Speed 400
KTM offers a better set of features includung bi-directional quickshifter, Bluetooth connectivity, in-built navigation.
Also offers electronic aids like
Launch Control mode, lean-sensitive ABS, and three ride modes – Rain, Street, and Track.
Speed 400 offers features like
all-LED lighting, USB charging port, semi-digital console, and traction control.
Duke also offers more premium hardware in terms of fully-adjustable front and rear suspension units from WP Apex.
New-gen Duke 390 powered by a new 399cc liquid-cooled mill that makes 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque.
Speed 400 is powered by a 398cc liquid-cooled mill that produces 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm peak torque.
KTM 390 Duke price: Rs 3.10 lakh
Triumph Speed 400 price: Rs 2.33 lakh
