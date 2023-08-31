2024 Hyundai Elantra launched in North America
Rajkamal Narayanan
Hyundai has launched the Elantra and Elantra N in North America.
The cars receive cosmetic and mechanical updates, including a new engine.
The Elantra gets a new two-piece grille along with sleeker DRLs, giving it a wide stance.
At the rear, the Elantra gets a diffuser and the design language is carried on.
The interior gets soft touch materials, a 4.2-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Bose speakers and more.
Safety features include side airbags for the rear and haptic feedback on the steering wheel for select warnings as standard.
The Elantra N gets similar design updates but a black grille with the N logo, 19 inch wheels, rear spoiler, and side sills.
The infotainment system and instrument cluster are the same, however, the Elantra N gets bucket seats.
Hyundai has tweaked the steering, suspension, and electronics to make the Elantra N handle better.
The 2024 Elantra's engine options include a 2.0-litre turbo, 2.0-litre NA, 1.6-litre turbo, and a 1.6-litre hybrid.
Hyundai says that the new 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine was made specifically for the Elantra N.
