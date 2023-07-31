2024 BMW G 310 R and G 310 RR India launch soon

Jul 31, 2023

Rajkamal Narayanan

BMW is getting ready to launch the 2024 models of the G 310 R and the G 310 RR in India soon.

The motorcycles are expected to get updated colour schemes.

However, it is unclear if they will be limited edition colour schemes.

Currently, the BMW G 310 R is offered in Red, Black, and the iconic tri-colour theme.

The G 310 RR is offered in Black or the tri-colour theme.

Apart from the colour updates, they will retain their current mechanicals.

Powering both motorcycles is a 323cc engine that makes 34bhp and 28Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

It is unclear if they will get any electronic aids such as traction control.

If so, the G 310 R could see a significant price hike, putting it on par with the KTM 390 Duke.

However, both motorcycles are expected to get a slight hike in price.

When launched, they will compete against the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 series, and the TVS Apache RR310 amongst others.

