Yamaha has updated the 2023 Aerox 155 with interesting add-ons. Here are the top 5 things to know about the 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155.
TECH UPDATEAs part of the update, the new Aerox now gets a traction control system, along with hazard lights that are standard offerings.
ENGINE SPECSYamaha has retained the 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 15bhp and 14Nm of torque. However, the engine now gets an OBD-II system and is E20-compliant.
FEATURES AND EQUIPMENTThe Aerox gets LED headlamps, tail lamps, and DRLs, along with telescopic front forks, disc brake up front, single channel ABS, and a digital instrument cluster with bluetooth connectivity, and more.
COLOURSThe 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 will be offered in four colour options: Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion, and Metallic Silver.
PRICE AND COMPETITIONThe Aerox is priced at Rs 1.42 lakh, slightly lower than its direct rival in the segment, the Aprilia SXR 160, which is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom.