2023 Triumph 400 twins — Top things to know
Jun 29, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The 400cc segment is gaining popularity and the latest in the segment are the upcoming Triumph twins, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.
The Triumph Speed 400 borrows design details from the Speed 900, while sporting a round headlight and bar-end mirrors.
The Scrambler 400X borrows design elements from the Scrambler range and is designed to handle more situations compared to the Speed 400.
Powering the new Triumph 400 twins is a 398cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of features, the Speed 400 gets 17-inch wheels, dual discs with dual-channel ABS, USD forks, monoshock, a semi-digital instrument cluster, phone charging socket and more.
The Scrambler 400X gets similar features but 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, 320mm disc compared to the Speed 400's 300 mm rotor, and long travel suspension. Both get traction control as well.
The Triumph 400 twins will be launched on July 5 and are expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.
