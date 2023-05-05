2023 Skoda Kodiaq Launched In India At Rs 37.99 Lakh
May 05, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Skoda has brought back a familiar name to India, the Kodiaq. Skoda has increased the allotment of the Kodiaq to 750 units per quarter.
When Skoda alloted the Kodiaq in 2022, it was sold out within the first 24 hours.
Powering the 2023 Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre TSI engine that makes 187bhp and 320Nm of torque with the help of a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The engine is now BS-VI Phase 2 compliant.
Inside, the Kodiaq is finished in leather and gets an 8-inch infotainment system with 12 speakers and a subwoofer. It also gets wireless phone connectivity.
The seats are redesigned and get better side bolstering while they are 12-way adjustable electrically, and are heated and cooled.
Other interior features include a 2 or 3-spoke steering wheel depending on the model, wireless charging, sunroof, and a digital cockpit amongst others.
The Skoda Kodiaq was awarded a five-star rating for safety by Global NCAP and gets 9 airbags, adaptive headlights, stability control, park assist, 360-degree camera, and more.
Prices start at Rs 37.99 lakh for the Style variant, while the Sportline costs Rs 39,39 lakh, and the L&K trim costs Rs 41.39 lakh. All ex-showroom.
