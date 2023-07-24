2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: What to expect?
Jul 24, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Royal Enfield has shared a teaser video of an upcoming launch scheduled for 30 August.
The video suggests that the new launch will be the 2023 Bullet 350.
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was last updated several years back an is need of an update.
The 2023 Bullet 350 will be based on the same chassis as the Classic 350.
Expect the new Bullet 350 to bring back some classic bodywork with large fenders, and hopefully pinstripes.
The Bullet 350 will have telescopic front forks, a halogen headlamp, and disc brake up front.
The 2023 Bullet 350 will get spoke wheels, dual rear shocks, and ABS.
The current engine makes 19bhp and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
The 2023 model will get the J-Series engine that makes 20bhp and 27Nm of torque.
The J-Series engine currently powers the Meteor 350, Hunter 350, and the Classic 350.
Here's more details about the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350.
Read more