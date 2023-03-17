2023 Royal Enfield 650 Twins get new colour options and alloy wheels
Mar 17, 2023
Arushi Rawat
The 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced at Rs. 3.03 lakh and the 2023 Continental GT 650 costs Rs. 3.19 lakh, ex-showroom.
2023 RE 650 Twins now get an LED headlight, new switchgear and finally – alloy wheels.
Similar to the Continental GT, the Interceptor gets the same LED headlight as the Super Meteor, bidding adieu to its halogen reflector unit.
While the updated Continental gets its alloy wheels wrapped in new Vredestein Centuro ST tyres, the Interceptor continues with Ceat tyres.
