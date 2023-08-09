2023 Mercedes-Benz launched at Rs 73.50 lakh: Gets over 1,500 bookings
Shakti Nath Jha
Aug 09, 2023
The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC has been launched in the Indian market.
It has been priced at Rs 73.50 lakh for the petrol and Rs 74.50 lakh for the diesel variant, all prices ex-showroom.
The new Mercedes-Benz GLC has already bagged over 1,500 bookings.
On the inside, this luxury SUV gets a host of updates & new hi-tech feature.
It gets a massive 11.9-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Burmester sound system, etc.
The new second-gen GLC is offered in 300 4Matic and 220d 4Matic variants.
It is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol/diesel mill. These ISG-assisted engines come mated to a 9-speed AT.
Mercedes-Benz GLC will take on the likes of the BMW X5, Volvo XC60, etc.
