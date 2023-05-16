2023 KTM 390 Adventure launched at Rs 3.60 lakh: Gets new updates
Shakti Nath Jha
May 16, 2023
The updated new 2023 KTM 390 Adventure has been introduced in India at Rs 3.60 lakh, ex-showroom.
For 2023, this ADV gets some much-anticipated updates that will enhance the appeal of this motorcycle.
The KTM 390 ADV gets a new Rally Orange colour variant and spoke wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear).
The 390 ADV gets a fully adjustable suspension from WP Apex. Damping at the front USD forks is 30 clicks each for compression and rebound.
The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for a rebound while it retains 10-step preload adjustability.
