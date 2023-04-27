Komaki Ranger Electric Cruiser Gets Updates For 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Electric two-wheeler maker Komaki has updated the Ranger electric cruiser for 2023.
The biggest update is the 7.0-inch TFT dash that also has the ability to play music.
The next big update is the new adjustable rear suspension.
Apart from the big updates, the Komaki Ranger continues to get telescopic front suspension, bluetooth connectivity, a reverse gear, alloy wheels, disc brake at both ends, and more.
Powering the Komaki Ranger is a battery pack that drives a 5kW hub motor. Komaki claims a range of 200-250km, while it can be charged from 0 to 90% in four hours.
The Komaki Ranger is the only all-electric cruiser on sale in India.
The new Komaki Ranger is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh, ex-showroom.
