Kia Seltos vs Creta, Elevate, Grand Vitara, Taigun, Kushaq: Price check
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 21, 2023
The new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, ex-showroom.
It is offered in three trims: Tech Line, GT Line & X-Line, with prices ranging from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh.
The Hyundai Creta currently retails from Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh.
Seltos & Creta are the only SUVs in the mid-size space to get a diesel engine.
The Honda Elevate will be launched in India soon. It is expected to be priced from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh.
The Skoda Kushaq currently retails from Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.59 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is priced from Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.95 lakh.
The new Volkswagen Taigun retails from Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.46 lakh.
The 2023 Kia Seltos gets a host of hi-tech features, including twin-screens, a panoramic sunroof, standard six airbags, level-2 ADAS, and more.
Powertrain options include a 1.5-litre petrol/diesel engine & a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor. There are multiple transmission choices on offer.
