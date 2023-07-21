2023 Kia Seltos:
Variants and features explained
Jul 21, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Kia has launched the 2023 Seltos in India, which has undergone cosmetic and mechanical changes.
The new Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 10.90 and Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.
In total, the new Seltos is available in 7 variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line. Here are the variant-wise features of the 2023 Seltos.
Seltos HTE
- Halogen projector headlamps
- 16-inch steel wheels
- Digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch TFT
- Headlamp escort function
- Rear AC vent
Seltos HTK
- Projector fog lamps
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless smartphone connectivity
- Front parking sensors
- Reverse camera with guidelines
Seltos HTK+
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Leatherette-wrapped gear knob
- Smart key with remote engine start/stop
- Fully automatic AC
- Cruise control
Seltos HTX
- LED headlamps
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- D-cut steering wheel
- 10.25-inch infotainment system
- Kia Connect with AI Voice recognition and Amazon Alexa
- Dual-zone fully automatic AC
Seltos HTX+
- All-black interior
- 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster
- Wireless charging
- Ventilated front seats
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Bose speakers
Seltos GTX+
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Black interior with white inserts
- Alloy pedals
- ADAS Level 2
- 360-degree camera
- Electronic park brake
- Rain-sensing wipers
Seltos X Line
- Matte graphite radiator grille and door handle
- Glossy black ORVM
- Black front and rear skid plates
- Black interior with Sage Green inserts
- 8-inch Head-Up Display
Safety Features
The Kia Seltos is offered with a host of safety features such as 6 airbags, hill hold, ABS with EBD and more as standard.
Read more