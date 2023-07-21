2023 Kia Seltos:Variants and features explained

Jul 21, 2023

Rajkamal Narayanan

Kia has launched the 2023 Seltos in India, which has undergone cosmetic and mechanical changes.

The new Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 10.90 and Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

In total, the new Seltos is available in 7 variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line. Here are the variant-wise features of the 2023 Seltos.

Seltos HTE

- Halogen projector headlamps- 16-inch steel wheels- Digital instrument cluster with    4.2-inch TFT- Headlamp escort function- Rear AC vent

Seltos HTK

- Projector fog lamps- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment    system- Wireless smartphone connectivity- Front parking sensors- Reverse camera with guidelines

Seltos HTK+

- 16-inch alloy wheels- Panoramic sunroof- Leatherette-wrapped gear knob- Smart key with remote engine   start/stop- Fully automatic AC- Cruise control

Seltos HTX

- LED headlamps- 17-inch alloy wheels- D-cut steering wheel- 10.25-inch infotainment system- Kia Connect with AI Voice   recognition and Amazon Alexa- Dual-zone fully automatic AC

Seltos HTX+

- All-black interior- 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument   cluster- Wireless charging- Ventilated front seats- Power-adjustable driver's seat- Bose speakers

Seltos GTX+

- 18-inch alloy wheels- Black interior with white inserts- Alloy pedals- ADAS Level 2- 360-degree camera- Electronic park brake- Rain-sensing wipers

Seltos X Line

- Matte graphite radiator grille and   door handle- Glossy black ORVM- Black front and rear skid plates- Black interior with Sage Green   inserts- 8-inch Head-Up Display

Safety Features The Kia Seltos is offered with a host of safety features such as 6 airbags, hill hold, ABS with EBD and more as standard.

