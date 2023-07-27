2023 Kia Seltos SUV mileage figures revealed: Claims up to 20.7 kmpl
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 27, 2023
The mileage figures of the Kia Seltos facelift have been officially revealed.
This new SUV is priced from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
The 2023 Kia Seltos is now offered in a total of six powertrain options.
Its ARAI mileage figures for the petrol engine range from 17.0 to 17.7 kmpl.
The turbo petrol motor is slightly more fuel-efficient, at least on paper, and is rated to deliver 17.7 to 17.9 kmpl.
The diesel variants of the Kia Seltos have an ARAI mileage of 19.1 to 20.7 kmpl.
Powertrain options of this mid-size SUV include a 1.5-litre petrol/diesel engine & a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor.
There are multiple transmission choices on offer, namely: MT/IVT/iMT, DCT & AT.
The Kia Seltos takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, etc.
