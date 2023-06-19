2023 Kia Seltos facelift spied testing
Jun 19, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The 2023 Kia Seltos has been spied without any camouflage showcasing its design.
Image Credit: Motorbeam
The Kia Seltos facelift features a larger grille, redesigned DRLs similar to the Kia Sonet, and new fog lamp housings.
The rear also sees redesigned tail lamps that now have a strip connecting the two.
Image Credit: Motorbeam
The upcoming Seltos will get the new 158bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that was introduced with the Hyundai Alcazar.
The current-gen Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both making 113bhp. The 1.4-litre turbo has been discontinued.
The interior of the new Seltos is expected to get a smart sunroof, alongside other features.
Safety features will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and possibly ADAS tech with the higher variants.
When launched in July, the 2023 Kia Seltos will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and others in the segment.
