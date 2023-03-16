Mar 16, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
South Korean carmaker Kia has updated the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens for 2023 with new engine and gearbox options.
The Seltos' 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued. It will be sold with the 1.5-litre NA and turbo diesel mill for now. Kia has also discontinued the MT diesel option.
Later this year, the Seltos will get the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This will be paired to an iMT gearbox or a 7-speed DCT.
The Sonet is available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, 1.2-litre NA mill, or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Again, there is no manual gearbox with the diesel.
The Carens continues with the 113bhp diesel engine and gets the new 158bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an iMT or a DCT. The diesel does not get a manual gearbox.
