2023 Kia Seltos facelift vs mid-size SUV rivals: Mileage comparison
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 28, 2023
The new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, ex-showroom.
Its ARAI-certified mileage figures range from 17 kmpl to 20.7 kmpl, depending on the engine and gearbox choice.
Honda Cars India will soon launch the Elevate mid-size SUV in this segment.
The Honda Elevate is claimed to deliver a mileage of 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl.
Hyundai Creta uses the same engine as the Kia Seltos and the fuel economy figures will also be nearly the same.
It's worth noting that Hyundai will launch the facelifted Creta by early 2024.
Skoda Kushaq is claimed to deliver a mileage of up to 17.95 kmpl.
Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq share mechanicals with each other.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the most fuel-efficient mid-size SUVs in India.
They are claimed to offer a mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl for the hybrid model.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!