2023 Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta SUV: Detailed comparison
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 08, 2023
The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift recently made its India debut & this SUV is now more feature-rich than ever before.
Pre-bookings for the same will begin on July 14 and the official prices will be announced in August this year.
Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta get the same 113 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine.
However, the Seltos features a new & more powerful 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. There are multiple transmission options on offer.
In terms of features, the Seltos now gets a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, electric parking brake, level-2 ADAS and more.
Hyundai Creta currently retails from Rs 10.87-19.20 lakh while the Kia Seltos facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 10.99-20.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
