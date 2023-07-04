2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled
Jul 04, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Kia has unveiled the Seltos facelift in India. The Seltos has undergone cosmetic and mechanical changes, while bookings start on July 14.
The front gets redesigned headlights, reworked signature grille, and tweaked bumper.
The rear tail lights have been refreshed as well, along with the rear bumper.
Kia has retained the familiar silhouette, but has updated the alloy wheels to new 18-inch ones.
The Seltos facelift gets two 10.25-inch displays, one as the infotainment system and the other a instrument console. The new Seltos also gets ADAS Level 2.
Other interior features the Seltos gets are wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and more.
Engine options include a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and the new 158bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol.
