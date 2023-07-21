2023 Kia Seltos facelift launched at Rs 10.89 lakh: Gets hi-tech features
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 21, 2023
The new 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, ex-showroom.
This mid-size SUV is offered in Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line avatars.
The facelifted Seltos gets minor cosmetic updates inside and out.
On the inside, it gets a host of features, including a twin-screen set-up, dual-zone climate control, standard six airbags, electric parking brake, etc.
The Seltos now also gets a panoramic sunroof and level-2 ADAS with 17 advanced driver assistance features.
Powertrain options include a 1.5-litre petrol/diesel engine & a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor. There are multiple transmission choices on offer.
The new 2023 Kia Seltos will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, etc.
