2023 Kia Seltos facelift launch on July 4: Expected price, specs & more

Shakti Nath Jha

Jun 24, 2023

The new Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India on July 4, 2023.

It will get some minor cosmetic updates along with a host of new features over the outgoing model.

The facelifted Seltos will get a revised front fascia with new LED headlamps, alloy wheels and reworked taillights.

On the inside, it will sport a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS and more.

Powertrain options will remain almost identical but it will get a new 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

