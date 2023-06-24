2023 Kia Seltos facelift launch on July 4: Expected price, specs & more
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 24, 2023
The new Kia Seltos facelift will be launched in India on July 4, 2023.
It will get some minor cosmetic updates along with a host of new features over the outgoing model.
The facelifted Seltos will get a revised front fascia with new LED headlamps, alloy wheels and reworked taillights.
On the inside, it will sport a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS and more.
Powertrain options will remain almost identical but it will get a new 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Also See: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross
Swipe Up!