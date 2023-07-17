2023 Kia Seltos facelift bookings open: Check price, specs & features
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 17, 2023
Pre-bookings for the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift are now open for Rs 25,000.
The Seltos received over 13,424 orders on the first day itself. Out of this, 1,973 bookings were done by the K-Code.
The facelifted Kia Seltos gets minor cosmetic updates inside and out.
On the inside, it gets twin-screens, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, standard six airbags, electric parking brake, level-2 ADAS, etc.
Powertrain options include a 1.5-litre petrol/diesel engine & a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor. There are multiple transmission choices on offer.
