2023 Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Etriga vs Mahindra Marazzo
Mar 15, 2023
Arushi Rawat
Kia Carens
The new Carens is available in five variants – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
The Ertiga is the most affordable 3-row MPV in its segment starting from Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It is available in petrol and CNG.
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Compared to the Ertiga, the XL6 is more about luxury and gets individual Captain seats in the second row, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.
Mahindra Marazzo
Yes, the Marazzo is still available in the market and is one of the longest and most spacious MPVs in the segment.
