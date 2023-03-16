2023 Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Etriga vs Mahindra Marazzo

Mar 15, 2023

Arushi Rawat

Kia Carens

The new Carens is available in five variants – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Ertiga is the most affordable 3-row MPV in its segment starting from Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It is available in petrol and CNG.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Compared to the Ertiga, the XL6 is more about luxury and gets individual Captain seats in the second row, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

Mahindra Marazzo

Yes, the Marazzo is still available in the market and is one of the longest and most spacious MPVs in the segment.