Mar 15, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Kia has launched the new Carens in India with an updated engine, more standard features, and added safety tech. The 2023 Kia Carens is priced at Rs 10.44 lakh onwards.
The overall design remains the same. The updates are mechanical and in the MPV's interior.
Kia has discontinued the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and has introduced the 158bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with the Kia. The engine is mated to an iMT or an DCT.
The 113bhp diesel engine remains unchanged, however, the Carens is no more offered with a manual gearbox. Both diesel and petrol trims get iMT instead.
In terms of features, the Carens gets a standard digital instrument cluster across all variants.
Safety features have also been made standard as all the trims get 6 airbags now. They also get
ABS, ESC, HAC, VSM, downhill brake control, and TPMS.
