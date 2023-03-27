Mar 24, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The new Hyundai Verna is available with two engine options and three gearbox choices. The Verna comes in four trims — EX, S, SX,and SX(O). The SX and SX(O) trims are also available with the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.
HYUNDAI VERNA EX FEATURES
– Projector headlamps– Dual tone interior– Height-adjustable driver seat– USB charger (C-Type)– 6 airbags– Auto headlamps– ISOFIX
HYUNDAI VERNA S FEATURES
– 15-inch alloy wheels– 8.0-inch infotainment system– Digital cluster with colour TFT MID– Automatic climate control– Cruise control– Hill-start assist– ESC and VSM– TPMS
HYUNDAI VERNA SX FEATURES
– LED and cornering headlamps– 16-inch alloy wheels– Electric sunroof– Smart trunk– Drive mode select– Wireless charger– Parking assist– Smart key
HYUNDAI VERNA SX(O) FEATURES
– Leather seats– 10.25-inch infotainment system– Hyundai Blue Link– Bose 8-speaker system– Power driver seat– ADAS Level 2
HYUNDAI VERNA SX and SX(O) TURBO FEATURES
The Hyundai Verna SX Turbo and SX(O) Turbo get the corresponding features of the SX and SX(O) variants, but get red brake callipers, black alloy wheels, and a black interior.