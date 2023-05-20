2023 Hyundai i20 facelift revealed with ADAS: India launch soon?
Shakti Nath Jha
May 20, 2023
The 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift has been unveiled globally & it will go on sale in the European markets soon.
The facelifted i20 doesn't get a host of exterior updates. It gets minor design tweaks and new alloy wheels.
The biggest addition made to the i20 is the inclusion of ADAS. It gets lane assist and forward collision warning.
The current i20 was launched in India in Nov 2020. One can expect the new facelift model to come by end 2023.
The Hyundai i20 facelift will take on the likes of the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza.
