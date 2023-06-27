2023 Honda Shine 125 vs SP 125: Which one should you buy?
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 27, 2023
The updated 2023 Honda Shine 125 and SP 125 have been launched in India with OBD2-compliant engines.
The new Honda Shine 125 is priced from Rs 79,800 while the SP 125 retails from Rs 85,131, ex-showroom.
Both these motorcycles get the same 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine with identical power & torque: 10.5 bhp & 11 Nm.
Honda SP 125 (top) vs Shine 125 (bottom): Instrument cluster
The Honda Shine 125 & SP 125 rivals the Hero Glamour 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Hero Super Splendor 125, etc.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Also See: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross
Swipe Up!