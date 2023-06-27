2023 Honda Shine 125 vs SP 125: Which one should you buy?

Shakti Nath Jha

Jun 27, 2023

The updated 2023 Honda Shine 125 and SP 125 have been launched in India with OBD2-compliant engines.

The new Honda Shine 125 is priced from Rs 79,800 while the SP 125 retails from Rs 85,131, ex-showroom.

Both these motorcycles get the same 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine with identical power & torque: 10.5 bhp & 11 Nm.

Honda SP 125 (top) vs Shine 125 (bottom): Instrument cluster

The Honda Shine 125 & SP 125 rivals the Hero Glamour 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Hero Super Splendor 125, etc.

