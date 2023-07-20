2023 Honda Dio 125 launched in India at Rs 83,400: All you need to know

Shakti Nath Jha

Jul 20, 2023

The all-new Dio 125 is Honda's third 125cc gearless scooter in India after the Activa 125 and the Grazia 125. 

It is offered in two variants: Standard and Smart with prices ranging from Rs 83,400 to Rs 91,300, ex-showroom.

Powering the new Honda Dio 125 is a 123.97cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.19 bhp and 10.4 Nm, paired with a CVT.

In terms of features, it gets a digital instrument cluster, an external fuel lid, 18-litre under-seat storage space, etc.

There is also Honda's H-Smart key on offer for the top-spec variant that enables a host of smart features.

The Honda Dio 125 will rival the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, etc.

Swipe Up To Know More!