Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Which one to choose?
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 19, 2023
The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here's how it fares against the Apache RTR 160 4V.
The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a 163.2cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled engine that churns out 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm.
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, motor with 17.3 bhp and 14.7 Nm.
In terms of features, they get a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Also, the Xtreme 160R 4V gets USD front forks while the Apache sports conventional telescopic units.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced from Rs 1.27 lakh to Rs 1.37 lakh, ex-showroom.
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V retails from Rs 1.24 lakh to Rs 1.32 lakh, ex-showroom
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!