2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched at Rs 1.27 lakh: New features & more
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 14, 2023
New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched in India. It has been priced from Rs 1.27 lakh to Rs 1.37 lakh, ex-showroom.
Bookings are now open and deliveries will begin in July. It gets significant updates over the outgoing model.
The Xtreme 160R 4V gets enhanced cosmetics & new features, including an updated digital cluster & switchgear.
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is now more powerful than before and also gets USD front forks on the 'Pro' variant.
The new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V will take on the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, etc.
