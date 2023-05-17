2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched at Rs 1.44 lakh: Gets new features
Shakti Nath Jha
May 17, 2023
The 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom.
This entry-level ADV is now offered in two variants and gets an updated engine along with new features.
The updated Xpulse 200 4V gets a new visor, updated switch gears and an all-LED headlamp with LED DRL.
It sports an updated rider triangle and multiple ABS modes as well, namely Road, Off-road and Rally.
Hero Xpulse 200 4V is offered in two variants: Standard and Pro. They are priced at Rs 1.44 lakh and Rs 1.51 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.
