2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched at Rs 1.44 lakh: Gets new features

Shakti Nath Jha

May 17, 2023

The 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom.

This entry-level ADV is now offered in two variants and gets an updated engine along with new features.

The updated Xpulse 200 4V gets a new visor, updated switch gears and an all-LED headlamp with LED DRL.

It sports an updated rider triangle and multiple ABS modes as well, namely Road, Off-road and Rally.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V is offered in two variants: Standard and Pro. They are priced at Rs 1.44 lakh and Rs 1.51 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

Swipe Up To Know More!

Also See: Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes in India in 2023-2024.