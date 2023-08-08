In Images | 2023 Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: Creta-rival's First Drive Review

Shakti Nath Jha

Aug 08, 2023

The all-new Citroen C3 Aircross will be launched in India in October 2023.

Bookings for the same will commence next month & test drives will follow it.

The C3 Aircross will be sold in a single ‘Max’ trim but in 5/7-seater versions.

Powering the Citroen C3 Aircross will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 110 bhp and 190 Nm.

It will get a 6-speed manual gearbox only and claimed mileage is 18.5 kmpl.

In terms of features, this SUV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

The upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross mid-size SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh, ex-showroom.

It will take on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, etc.

