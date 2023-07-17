2023 BMW X5 facelift launched in India
Jul 17, 2023
Arun Prakash
Prices for the 2023 BMW X5 start at Rs 93.90 lakh and go up to Rs 1.07 crore (both ex-showroom)
Here are top 4 highlights from the facelifted X5
1. Gets new
single-piece curved display housing a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
2.
Sport seats with a heating function for xLine trim, M Sport trim gets Comfort seats with ventilation.
3. Gets option of illuminated grille.
4. Gets 48V mild-hybrod system with both petrol and diesel engijne options
