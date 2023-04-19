Shakti Nath Jha
Apr 19, 2023
2023 BMW X3 M40i bookings open: Price announcement next month
The bookings for the new BMW X3 M40i are now open in India. One can pre-book this powerful SUV for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh.
Powering the BMW X3 M40i will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 355 bhp and 500 Nm. It will come mated to an
8-speed automatic transmission.
This SUV will come with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as well. It is claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 kmph.
The prices of the 2023 BMW X3 M40i will be revealed next month. It will take on the Porsche Macan S while the standard X3 rivals the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, etc.
