2023 BMW M 1000 RR launched at Rs 49 lakh: Most expensive Beemer!
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 29, 2023
The all-new BMW M 1000 RR has been launched in India and its prices range from Rs 49 - 55 lakh, ex-showroom
This is the most powerful and also the most expensive road-legal Beemer. It will be imported to India as a CBU.
It is offered in two variants: Standard and Competition with the M package.
Powering the new BMW M 1000 RR is a 999cc, four-cylinder engine that puts out 210 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.
The M 1000 RR can can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 314 kmph.
