2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs rivals
Mar 15, 2023
Arushi Rawat
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs rivals
Bajaj has launched the 2023 Pulsar NS160 in India at Rs. 1,34,657, ex-showroom making it costlier by Rs.10,000 than the outgoing model.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs rivals
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V costs Rs 1,29,820 while the Hero Xtreme 160R is priced between Rs. 1.19 – 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs rivals
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V costs Rs 1,29,820 while the Hero Xtreme 160R is priced between Rs. 1.19 – 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs rivals
The 2023 Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil/air-cooled motor generating 16.9bhp at and 14.6Nm.
Swipe up for the full story
Swipe Up