iQOO Neo 6 Unboxing & First Look: Fastest phone under Rs 30,000? iQOO’s first "Neo" series phone, the iQOO Neo 6, is here. The new phone boasts of a fast 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip, 64MP triple rear cameras, and 80W fast charging. We take a closer look.