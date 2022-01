Moto G71 5G Unboxing & First Look: The budget all-rounder? Motorola's latest budget phone in India is the Moto G71 5G. It's a phone that goes up against some stiff competition from Xiaomi and Realme with a spec-sheet that might not set the stage on fire exactly, but packs enough value to give rivals a run for their money. Here's our quick unboxing and first look.