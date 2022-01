Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unboxing & First Look: Can this be a fan favourite, again? The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has finally arrived after months of leaks and speculations. The S20 FE 5G was one the best phones that Samsung launched last year (in India), so, it’s safe to assume “fans” would be hoping for something similar with the S21 FE. We take a closer look.