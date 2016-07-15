Top News:
SPORTS MINISTER TO INSTALL GIANT SCREENS DURING RIO GAMES

Fri July 15 2016, 11:20 am



Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel has announced that giant screens will be put up all around Delhi for people to watch the Indian athletes perform in the Rio Olympics beginning August 5.

