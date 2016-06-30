Top News:
IT’S DRAVID NOT SACHIN IN SANGAKKARA’S ALL-TIME XI

Thu June 30 2016, 2:34 pm



Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara has chosen his all-time favourite XI and surprisingly Sachin Tendulkar failed to find a place in his team.

Tendulkar lost out to Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting in Kumar Sangakkara’s all-time best XI. Kumar has chosen Rahul Dravid ahead of Tendulkar.

