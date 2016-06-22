After Subramanian Swamy attacks Arvind Subramanian, Arun Jaitley rides to rescue

It seems Subramanian Swamy has quite a few issues with quite a few people across the board. First he had upped the ante against RBI
Governor Raghuram Rajan
and now he has opened his cards about how he sees the Chief Economic Advisor Dr Arvind Subramanian. The Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley
though stands in full support of Subramanian. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday backed Arvind Subramanian, who is the latest in the line of fire from BJP
leader Subramanian Swamy, and said the government has ‘full confidence’ in the Chief Economic Advisor. Jaitley, at a press briefing, said the BJP does not share Swamy’s views, adding that the Chief Economic Advisor’s advise to the government in economic matters have been of ‘great value’. “The government has full confidence in Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian. His advice to the government from time-to-time has been of great value,” he said. “The party has said they don’t share Dr Swamy’s view. I will also add one more fact, from the point of view of discipline of Indian politicians, to what extent should we attack those, the discipline and constraints of whose offices prevent them from responding. And this has happened more than once,” he added. When asked if it was time to reign in comments from people like Swamy, Jaitley said, “Thank you for the suggestion.”