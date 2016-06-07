Top News:
  3. Two shot dead as Kenyan protests turn violent

Two shot dead as Kenyan protests turn violent

Tue June 07 2016, 12:50 am



At least two protesters are shot dead in Kenya as anti-government protests turn violent, with police opening fire to disperse demonstrators in the country’s third biggest city, Kisumu.

More from video section

  1. No Comments.
Budget 2018