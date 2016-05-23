Top News:
  3. French PM pays tribute to Jewish victims of Paris attacks

French PM pays tribute to Jewish victims of Paris attacks

Mon May 23 2016



French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, in Israel to push for Middle East peace talks, visits the Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem where victims of the January 2015 attack on a kosher supermarket are buried.

